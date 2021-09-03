Former Roswell charter school teacher arrested for child rape

article

A former Roswell teacher has been arrested on child rape charges.

Robert Vandel, 63, of Canton, is facing charges of rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by person in a supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and false imprisonment of a child less than 14.

According to Roswell police, the crimes were committed in early 2020 while Vandel was a science teacher at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology Charter school.

Vandel was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, where he was employed at the time of his arrest.

Investigators believe that Vandel may have assaulted additional victims. Any other victims or persons with information are urged to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770)640-4100.

