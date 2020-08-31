Former Riverwood High students raise awareness about childhood cancer

Across the nation, the month of September is dedicated to raising awareness about childhood cancer.

But now Gov. Brian Kemp has officially made Sept. 1 Childhood Cancer Awareness Cancer Day in Georgia.

"I really hope by making Sept. 1 Childhood Cancer Awareness Day that we can secure more federal funding, raise awareness and find treatments for these horrible illnesses," Georgia State House Representative for District 52 Deborah Silcox said.

Silcox is a former Riverwood High School graduate and childhood cancer survivor.

Along with Silcox, three other Riverwood High students are doing their part to fight childhood cancer, the number one disease killer of kids in America.

"It gives me the chills that us four Riverwood students are giving back in such a meaningful and impactful way," Rally Foundation advisory board member Alyson Roach said.

Roach also volunteers with Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, a foundation started by another Riverwood graduate Dean Crowe.

"Every school day, 46 students are diagnosed with childhood cancer," Crowe said. "Childhood cancer receives less than 4% of government funding."

Crowe, through Rally Foundation, has helped fund more than $20 million in childhood cancer research projects.

Current Riverwood high school senior Amanda Solomiany is also doing her part.

Solomiany found out last December she had cancer.

Amidst her fight, the now 17-year-old has started a nonprofit, The Osteocarcoma Society, dedicated to helping kids fight Osteosarcoma.

"It's not paid attention to enough and it's one of the most popular childhood cancers so I set up the nonprofit so people can donate to help fund research projects and find treatments so there isn't just one," she said.

For more information on Rally Foundation, visit https://rallyfoundation.org/

For more information on The Osteocarcoma Society, visit the nonprofit's GoFundMe.