Former President Trump's comments prompt new security measures for Fulton DA

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she is taking steps to make sure her office and employees are safe in the wake of comments about her by former President Donald Trump.

Those comments and news that she reached out to the FBI for security help lead to a flood of calls which Willis describes as vile.

"I don't care it doesn't bother me, I don't lose one hour of sleep over it, Willis told the FOX 5 I-Team.

FULTON COUNTY DA INVESTIGATING DONALD TRUMP ASKS FBI FOR SECURITY HELP

Former President Donald Trump calls for protests of prosecutors

Willis said she wasn't worried this weekend when former President Donald Trump lashed out at her and other prosecutors investigating Mr. Trump across the country.

"These prosecutors are vicious horrible people. They’re racist and they're very sick. They're mentally sick," Mr. Trump said at a Texas rally this weekend.

But, that all changed when she heard Mr. Trump calling for the "biggest protests" ever in Atlanta and other cities if she or other prosecutors do anything wrong.

With images of the attack on the Capitol last January still fresh in her mind, Willis immediately reached out to the FBI for help in securing the courthouse and nearby buildings.

"I took those comments seriously in the sense that they can incite people we've already seen that," said Willis.

Willis said following Mr. Trump's comments she had to tie up multiple employees to handle a high volume of phone calls, calls that were often vile.

"The rhetoric quite frankly, almost 95% of the time is racist in nature and I want to make sure we stay safe," said Willis.

Special grand jury approves for Trump election probe

Trump's comments came after the FOX 5 I-Team and others reported last week that Willis was set to begin a special grand jury to investigate a host of alleged Presidential election fraud crimes in Fulton County.

Including this phone call made during her second day on the job.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state," Mr. Trump said on a phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State.

JUDGES APPROVE REQUEST FOR SPECIAL GRAND JURY IN TRUMP ELECTION PROBE

On a recorded phone call following his election defeat, the then-President directly urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out what Mr. Trump considered to be fraudulent votes which would give him the electoral victory.

Reporter: "How do you investigate a call like that?"

Willis: "I’m not going to get into those kind of details of the investigation. We are looking at the issues surrounding the 2020 election. That call is part of that investigation."

The grand jury is also expected to hear testimony regarding Rudy Giuliani's claims before the Georgia legislature of stolen votes. Claims that have been proven wrong.

And Senator Lindsey Graham's call to Sec. Raffensperger when Graham asked Raffensperger if he could throw out all the absentee ballots in a county that had a high number of mismatched signatures on mail in votes.

Senator Graham’s spokesperson earlier told FOX 5 it was "a ridiculous accusation." He said Senator Graham "never asked the Secretary of State to disqualify a ballot cast by anyone."

"What I can tell you I don't think this is a joke. The right to vote is very, very important. Making sure that that's not tainted or that it's not impacted in any way, it is a very serious thing, Willis told the I-Team.

The grand jury is set to begin in May and has one year to determine what took place during the controversial 2020 Presidential election.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____