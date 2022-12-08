Former President Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn appears before Fulton grand jury

Security was on high alert for Michael Flynn's appearance before and after his testimony before and after the Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and others.

We watched at 7:45 a.m. as bomb sniffing dogs made their way around the courthouse. Sheriff’s deputies patrolled on foot, by car and motorcycle.

Flynn walked right in the front door- but deputies kept us from following

Michael Flynn is the latest high profile Republican operative to find themselves testifying before the Fulton County grand jury investigating whether former president Donald Trump and others broke the law during the 2020 election.

Flynn, is a former Army lieutenant general and National Security Advisor under Trump. He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In November 2020, Trump granted Flynn a full pardon.

In June, Flynn repeatedly pleaded the fifth when questioned by the January 6th committee about his role - if any - in the assault on the nation's capitol.

"Well he's almost certainly going to take the fifth for every question asked," Georgia State law professor Clark Cunningham told us.

Cunningham has closely followed the grand jury proceedings. He expects Flynn to plead the fifth in Fulton County, as is his right. Cunningham says Fulton County prosecutors want to know about that pardon Flynn received from the president and comments Flynn made after the election regarding martial law, and the president’s ability to seize voting machines.

"He seems a more key witness for a federal grand jury looking into January 6th. So, I'm not sure if he is as important as some of these other witnesses in terms of what is happening in Georgia," said Cunningham.

Flynn was inside the courthouse less than an hour and a half. He had nothing to say to reporters when he left.