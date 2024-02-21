Former President Jimmy Carter honored by official White House Christmas ornament

article

The 2024 Official White House Christmas Ornament will honor former President Jimmy Carter, the White House Historical Association has announced.

Since 1981, the association has taken responsibility for designing and manufacturing the official ornament each year. The sales of these ornaments help the nonprofit and nonpartisan association fulfill its mission of protecting, preserving, and providing public access to the history of the White House.

According to the association, the ornaments are made and assembled within the United States by a business founded by a veteran.

The 2024 ornament, made from solid brass, is a tribute to the 39th president of the United States. The design on the front and back of the ornament pays homage to various aspects of Jimmy Carter's presidency and life. The design elements include:

A view of the North Portico accompanied by doves, symbolizing President Carter's peacemaking efforts during his tenure at the White House, and red poinsettias, recalling the vibrant holiday décor at the Executive Mansion during his presidency.

The Seawolf-class USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) on the back of the ornament, signifying that Jimmy Carter is the only president to have qualified in submarines.

A globe at the back center of the ornament represents Carter's lifelong commitment to the environment and his efforts to secure world peace, both as a president and as a private citizen.

The lower anchor is adorned with peanuts and their yellow blossoms, reminding us of Carter's years as a farmer and businessman in Plains.

The Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament is priced at $24.95 and can be purchased online or at the following locations:

The White House History Shop, 1610 H St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

The White House Visitor Center, 1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

Mayflower Hotel Pop-Up Shop, 1127 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

Former President Carter, now 99, marked one year in hospice on Feb. 18, 2023. The Carter Center stated that the 39th President of the United States had chosen to spend his remaining time at home with his family, receiving hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

Sadly, Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter, passed away shortly after entering hospice care on Nov. 19, 2023. Carter attended both her memorial service in Atlanta and her funeral service in Plains.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Carter's entrance into hospice, The Carter Center released a statement saying, "President Carter continues to be at home with his family. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject."

It remains unclear whether Carter is still in hospice or has been discharged, as can sometimes occur when a patient's health stabilizes.