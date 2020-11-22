Former police officer injured in Clayton County shooting

Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that sent a former officer to the hospital overnight.

Officials have confirmed to FOX 5 that the shooting happened on the 2,700 of Mount Zion Road.

According to police, the former officer was in an argument with a security guard just before the gunfire.

At some point, investigators believe the security guard opened fire on the former officer.

Paramedics rushed him to an Atlanta-area hospital.

There's no word on his condition and police have not yet released his identity.

Officials have also not said whether anyone will be charged in the shooting.

No one else was injured in the incident.

