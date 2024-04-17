Former paraprofessional at Hart County High School arrested for sexual assault

Keenan Anderson, 27, from Bowersville, has been arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with multiple counts related to sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

The charges include one count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, two counts of attempted sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

The GBI's involvement stemmed from a request on April 11 by the Hartwell Police Department (HPD) to assist in an investigation concerning child abuse/molestation. The incident allegedly occurred while Anderson was employed at Hart County High School, from which he has since resigned.

Currently, Anderson is held at the Hart County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA. Tips can be submitted anonymously through various channels provided by the GBI.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be forwarded to the Northern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.