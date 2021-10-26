Former MLB player now makes custom Braves shirts

Braves fans are clamoring for souvenirs. On the top of that list is T-shirts. A former baseball player now in the T-shirt business.

Mike Heard owns Scrubs and Tees in Griffin. He knows a thing or two about the game having been drafted out of Whitewater High School in Fayette County in 2009 by the Boston Red Sox. He was later traded to the Oakland As. But he is a lifelong Braves fan who has crossed paths professionally with some of the current players.

Heard said it's an exciting time for everyone and fans are eager to get their hands on souvenirs and talk about the Braves. Miles is happy to indulge his customers in both.

Scrubs n Tees has locations in Locust Grove, Griffin, and Newnan.

They said they customize shirts, even with pearls.

