Former Lumpkin County magistrate judge, wife accused of stealing thousands from charity

A former Lumpkin County coroner and magistrate judge was arrested on charges in connection to the theft hundreds of thousands of dollars that included donations intended to go to charity. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said his wife was arrested previously in connection to the case in December.

James E. Sheppard, 55, of Dahlonega, was charged with one theft by taking and one count of conspiracy to commit theft by taking. He was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center on Friday.

In December, his wife, 54-year-old Rhonda Sheppard, also of Dahlonega, was charged with one count of theft by taking after taking more than $400,000 for her own use. Part of that money involved a donation that was supposed to be given to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, investigators allege.

According to her LinkedIn, Sheppard is currently the Elections Manager and Chief Registrar for Lumpkin County. She had previously worked as an administrative assistant for the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and also works as an event planner at a wedding venue in the city.

The Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorneyis handling the case.

