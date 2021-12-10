Dahlonega woman charged with stealing over $400K, charity donations

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Dahlonega woman accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars that included donations intended to go to charity.

Agents arrested 54-year-old Dahlonega resident Rhonda Sheppard and charged her with one count of theft by taking on Thursday.

According to the GBI, investigators began looking into Sheppard in August after a tip from a concerned citizen.

In their investigation, officials say they discovered Sheppard took over $400,000 for her own use. Part of that money involved a donation that was supposed to be given to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, investigators allege.

According to her LinkedIn, Sheppard is currently the Elections Manager and Chief Registrar for Lumpkin County. She had previously worked as an administrative assistant for the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and also works as a event planner at a wedding venue in the city.

Sheppard was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE