Former Loganville Mayor Mike Jones dies

Former Loganville mayor and city councilman Mike Jones, died Sunday morning, city officials confirmed.

The City of Loganville released a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former mayor and councilman Mike Jones, who passed away this morning."

Mike Jones receives a plaque during a 2016 council meeting (City of Loganville)

Jones was honored during a 2016 city council meeting for his long tenure as a public servant.

