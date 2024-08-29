Former Hank Aaron Drive hotel to become affordable housing

article

Atlanta's former Ramada Plaza Hotel on Hank Aaron Drive is getting new life as an affordable housing space.

The Atlanta Housing Authority announced on Wednesday that the property, which is just blocks from Georgia State's PARC Stadium, will be renovated into a new development.

The project will create up to 231 affordable studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

"By transforming this site into an affordable residential development, Atlanta Housing aims to bring new life to the site, making this quality, amenity-rich community more accessible," the agency said in a release. "Once completed, residents will also enjoy the convenience of a Publix grocery store within walking distance, enhancing access to fresh food and everyday necessities."

The search for potential developers is expected to start in the fall.