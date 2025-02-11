Former Georgia prison guard sentenced for smuggling meth into prison

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Former Georgia prison guard sentenced for smuggling meth into prison

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 11, 2025 12:42pm EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Nicholas Grindle, a former Hays State Prison guard, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for smuggling methamphetamine and other contraband.
    • During sentencing, Grindle falsely claimed he had been injured in combat, which was disproven by military records.
    • Authorities condemned his actions, emphasizing the danger his crimes posed to fellow officers and prison security.

ROME, Ga. - Former Hays State Prison guard Nicholas Grindle was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and bribery. Following his sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.

What we know:

Grindle, 32, of Summerville, Georgia, admitted to smuggling methamphetamine, cell phones, and other contraband into the prison over a period of several months between late 2023 and early 2024. He was caught after fellow officers searched his locker and found drugs and illegal items he planned to distribute to inmates. A financial investigation revealed that he had received bribery payments from prisoners in exchange for smuggling.

The backstory:

Grindle, who previously served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Afghanistan, attempted to gain leniency from the court by claiming that he had suffered a combat injury at the hands of a Taliban fighter, whom he then killed in self-defense. However, an investigation into his military records and letters from former unit members proved that his story was entirely fabricated.

Authorities condemned both his crimes and his attempt to mislead the court.

What they're saying:

"Grindle violated his oath of office by smuggling drugs into a prison he swore to protect," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "He then compounded this crime by lying about his military service."

"It’s alarming to think that this prison guard was brazen enough to distribute dangerous drugs and other contraband," said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Division. "He must now face the consequences."

The Source

  • Information for the above story was supplied by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta. 

