Former Georgia prison guard sentenced for smuggling meth into prison

article

The Brief Nicholas Grindle, a former Hays State Prison guard, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for smuggling methamphetamine and other contraband. During sentencing, Grindle falsely claimed he had been injured in combat, which was disproven by military records. Authorities condemned his actions, emphasizing the danger his crimes posed to fellow officers and prison security.



Former Hays State Prison guard Nicholas Grindle was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and bribery. Following his sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.

What we know:

Grindle, 32, of Summerville, Georgia, admitted to smuggling methamphetamine, cell phones, and other contraband into the prison over a period of several months between late 2023 and early 2024. He was caught after fellow officers searched his locker and found drugs and illegal items he planned to distribute to inmates. A financial investigation revealed that he had received bribery payments from prisoners in exchange for smuggling.

The backstory:

Grindle, who previously served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Afghanistan, attempted to gain leniency from the court by claiming that he had suffered a combat injury at the hands of a Taliban fighter, whom he then killed in self-defense. However, an investigation into his military records and letters from former unit members proved that his story was entirely fabricated.

Authorities condemned both his crimes and his attempt to mislead the court.

What they're saying:

"Grindle violated his oath of office by smuggling drugs into a prison he swore to protect," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "He then compounded this crime by lying about his military service."

"It’s alarming to think that this prison guard was brazen enough to distribute dangerous drugs and other contraband," said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Division. "He must now face the consequences."