Ex-Georgia police captain charged with sexually exploiting underage girl

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police captain in Georgia and charged him with sexual exploitation of a child.

Officials say they arrested 54-year-old Allen E. Pope, the former Fitzgerald police captain on Friday, Oct. 30 in Ben Hill County.

Officials say on Oct. 15, Pope was texting with a 13-year-old female in a way "that was sexual in nature and included nude photographs and videos" of the girl.

The investigation began two days before the arrest when the GBI was requested by the District Attorney of the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Investigators have also executed a search warrant at Pope's office in the Fitzgerald Police Department and his home, but have not said what evidence they recovered from those searches.

Pope has been charged with sexual exploitation of children, two counts of the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Act, and violation of the oath by a public officer.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about the investigation please contact the GBI at 478-987-4545.

