Former Georgia Football Coach Mike Bobo rejoining the Bulldogs

Longtime Georgia Football assistant coach Mike Bobo is returning to the program, UGA officials confirmed Friday.

Bobo will serve as an offensive analyst for the Bulldogs for the upcoming 2022 season, Head Coach Kirby Smart announced.

Bobo was hired in 2001 by then-Head Coach Mark Richt. He went on to serve as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for 14 seasons under Richt.

He also played quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs during his time on campus as a student-athlete from 1994-1997.

Under Bobo's guidance in 2014, Georgia averaged a school record 41.7 points per game.

In 2015 Bobo was named the Head Coach of the Colorado State football team. After five seasons he returned to the SEC to serve as the offensive coordinator for the University of South Carolina's football program.

FT. COLLINS, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo along the sidelines during the game against Minnesota at Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium September 12, 2015. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

After then-Head Coach Will Muschamp was relieved of his duties in 2020, Bobo stepped in as interim head coach.

Muschamp was hired by Smart prior to the beginning of the 2021 season as a defensive analyst. After defensive coordinator Dan Lanning departed for the Head Coaching job at Oregon following Georgia's College Football Playoff National Championship victory, Muschamp was named co-defensive coordinator.

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Mike Bobo (right) Offensive Coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs talks with Chad Morris (left) Offensive Coordinator of the Clemson Tigers prior to the game at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (P Expand

In the 2021 season, Bobo was the offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers.

Bobo played with Smart for two seasons from 1997-98 at Georgia. The pair previously coached alongside each other in 2005 when Smart was the running backs coach.

