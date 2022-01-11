Georgia Football returns home to hero's welcome after clinching National Championship

The Georgia Football team touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport still flying high following their National Championship win over Alabama.

The Delta flight from Indianapolis was delayed several times but finally arrived at 1:47 p.m. at gate T-4 Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Kirby Smart peeled off the plane first to adoring fans and lots of applause. He was followed by players and the coaching staff that prevailed and created a storybook season with a record 14 wins.

Defensive MVP Lewis Cine talked about the surreal experience of bringing the trophy home.

"I am proud of my teammates. I am proud of the coaches, what all of us had to endure this season to finish strong, the defensive standout exclaimed.

These young men will forever remember beating Nick Saben and The Crimson Tide and finally getting over the hump after 41 long years.

The Bulldogs share the winner's spotlight with the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.

"Maybe there was a curse, maybe it was broken. It's good that they won and we won," Cine summed it up.

The team got a special escort from the Georgia State Patrol as the six buses wound their way through Atlanta and into Athens.

Hundreds of fans were there to greet the team as they pulled into the University of Georgia. It was a day many of them will never forget.

"I was like, guys, look and Kirby was like, ‘Go Dawgs!’ and we were just like yelling at him. Best day ever. I’ll remember this forever. Like, every ten minutes it hits again how incredible this is. I’m just so excited," one fans said.

Coach Smart could be seen giving out high-fives and a few hugs when he arrived.

The celebration doesn't stop here, the team will host a National Championship parade in Athens from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

