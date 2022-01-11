Georgia Football: Party ensues in Athens over National Championship win

Athens was the site of the world's largest championship celebration on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Students and fans took to the streets to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs football team's win in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Students filled Stegeman Coliseum for a watch party.

GEORGIA BEATS ALABAMA IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP, ENDS 41-YEAR DROUGHT

Georgia fans block traffic in Athens

The celebration continued into early Tuesday morning.

The streets were blocked at College Avenue and East Clayton Street.

Sanford Stadium glowed red as students and fans passed.

The Chapel Bell was likely ringing all night as people lined up to take their turn.

Georgia football return plans

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and linebacker Lewis Cine attended a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Georgia plans to return on Tuesday. Flights are destined for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before the team returns to Athens.

