Former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack shares wife's brain cancer battle

article

The Brief David Pollack revealed that his wife, Lindsey, has brain cancer and will undergo surgery Wednesday at Duke University. The former Georgia Bulldogs star and ESPN analyst asked for prayers, sharing his faith and gratitude during this difficult time. Pollack remains active in the Georgia community through the Pollack Family Foundation, which supports families in Athens and Greater Atlanta.



Former Georgia Bulldogs football star and ESPN broadcaster David Pollack has shared that his wife, Lindsey, has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday at Duke University.

What we know:

Pollack, known for keeping his personal life private, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the emotional announcement. "I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different," Pollack wrote. "If you are the praying type, please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!"

The backstory:

Pollack made a name for himself as a dominant defensive player at the University of Georgia from 2001 to 2004, according to DawgNation.com. He was a three-time All-American, an honor only two other Bulldogs have achieved—Herschel Walker and Brock Bowers. His talent led him to be a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals, but his NFL career was cut short by a neck injury.

After football, Pollack transitioned to broadcasting, becoming a prominent analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Beyond Football:

Pollack and his family run the Pollack Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping families in Athens and the Greater Atlanta area by providing for basic needs and opportunities to thrive.

With the news of Lindsey’s diagnosis, the Pollack family is leaning on their faith and community for support. As Lindsey prepares for surgery, Pollack’s message has already drawn an outpouring of well-wishes from fans, former teammates, and colleagues.