Former Fulton County Sheriff McMichael dies

article

Former Fulton County Sheriff and U.S. Marshal Robert H. McMichael, II passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, his family said.

McMichael led the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from 1989 until 1993. He then was appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia.

McMichael is a 1960 graduate of Luther Judson Price High School, a 1964 graduate of Morehouse College where he received his B.A., and a 1981 graduate of Woodrow Wilson Law School at Princeton University, where he received his J.D. He completed extensive training at the Atlanta Police Academy and the Georgia Police Academy.

He served as both Chief Special Agent and Special Intelligence Agent with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

He is survived by his wife, Kathye A. McMichael, his daughters, retired Captain Arlene Brooks and Ms. Belinda McMichael.

Details about services have not yet been released by the Murray Brothers Funeral Home.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.