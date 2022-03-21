Former Floyd County deputy stole funds from office, sheriff says

A former Floyd County deputy accused of stealing funds from the sheriff's office is now facing charges.

According to Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, Sgt. Cody Waters "inappropriately converted funds from one of our bank accounts and used them for his personal use."

Cody Waters, former sergeant with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

The discovery was made following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office following an audit of the office's financial accounts.

Waters, who has since been terminated from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, is charged with theft by taking, felony financial transaction card fraud, and felony violation of oath of office.

"We are extremely disappointed that this occurred within our agency. However, these actions cannot and will not be tolerated by anyone that represents our agency. We hold, and will continue to hold, our employees to the highest standards," Robeson stated in a news release. "Our office will continue to be transparent and accountable to the citizens of Floyd County."

Advertisement

Waters had been with the sheriff's office since June 2019, according to an arrest warrant.