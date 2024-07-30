Former first lady Hillary Clinton bringing book tour to Atlanta

article

Former first lady Hillary Clinton is set to return to Georgia as part of her fall tour, promoting her new book, "Something Lost, Something Gained."

The event will take place at the Fox Theatre, where Mrs. Clinton will engage with audiences in a series of conversations on topics including politics, friendship, aging, and marriage.

Each event on the book tour will feature a moderator to guide these discussions, offering a deep dive into the themes explored in her book.

Tickets for the event will be available starting Friday, with the book scheduled for release on Sept. 17.