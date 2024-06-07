Former employee accused of embezzling $3M from Athens company

article

An Athens business has accused one of its former employees of embezzling millions of dollars from the company over six years.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police have begun an investigation into the complaint, which was filed on May 22 by company officials of Integrity Foods Inc.

The company, which processes and delivers chicken products, said the unidentified employee stole over $3 million by using falsified records to send checks to bank accounts he controlled.

The individual was fired after the missing money was discovered.

While the investigation is ongoing, officials have not said whether the employee will be taken into custody or what charges he may face.