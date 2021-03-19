Former director of Georgia sexual assault center accused of misappropriating funds

article

The former director of a Georgia sexual assault center is accused of misappropriating thousands of dollars while in her position.

According to the Floyd County Jail, Kimberly Lynn Davis took more than $22,000 in the time period of about a year and a half from the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georiga.

Davis reportedly stole money from the center's bank account, its Paypal account, and a credit card.

The Floyd County woman was fired in June of 2019 after center officials discovered multiple questionable financial transactions.

Davis now faces several felony theft-related charges.

