Former deputy arrested on assault charges

A former Jackson County Sheriff's deputy is accused of assaulting an inmate following an argument between the two.

The incident happened on May 10 at the Jackson County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

John Pursley, 53, of Jefferson is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of violation of oath of public officer. Pursely turned himself into the Jackson County Jail without incident on May 12.

The GBI will continue this independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Jackson County District Attorney for prosecution.

