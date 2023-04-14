Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill ordered to report to Arkansas prison

article

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill will be serving his 18-month sentence at a prison in Arkansas, FOX 5 Atlanta has learned.

Hill was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of detainees in his custody.

Hill has been ordered to report to FCI Forrest City Low in Forrest City, Arkansas, at noon on May 15.

FCI Forrest City is a low-security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, according to its website. There are 1,729 inmates houses at the prison and camp.

Hill was convicted of violating the civil rights of 6 detainees in the Clayton County Jail. Hill reportedly ordered his staff to strap the detainees into restraint chairs as punishment, which is illegal.

The former top lawman for Clayton County was sentenced in March by U.S. District Eleanor Ross. He was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison, 6 years of supervised released and 100 hours of community service.

During his sentencing hearing, four character witnesses asked Judge Ross for leniency for Hill, including a former inmate who said Hill became a "father figure" to him and interim Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen.

Judge Ross admitted in court that she "truly struggled" with Hill's case, in part because it was a unique situation. However, she also said that Hill's love of power overcame his love of the law and she mentioned his "arrogance" several times.

Hill is planning to appeal his conviction and sentence.

