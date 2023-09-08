Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill could be released from prison early

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill could be released from prison earlier than expected.

Hill began an 18-month sentence back on May 15. It would have put the 58-year-old Hill behind bars at the low-security Forrest City Federal Correctional Institution in Arkansas until November 2024.

A document by FOX 5 from the Federal Bureau of Prisons lists Hill’s new release date as July 25, 2024, which is about three months early.

In October 2022 a federal jury in Atlanta convicted Hill on six of seven counts of violating the constitutional rights of detainees inside the Clayton County Jail from December 2019 to May 2020 by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours shortly after their arrests as a form of punishment.

Hill will be on 6 years of supervised probation following his release and must also complete 100 hours of community service.