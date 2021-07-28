Former Brave John Smoltz makes acting debut in 'feel good' movie that donates to charities

A new movie that was shot right here in metro Atlanta is making its debut on Aug. 8 in Cobb County and the producers say they are donating the majority of the film's profits to help fund local charities.

You’ll see some familiar faces, including former Atlanta Braves hall-of-famer John Smoltz, who plays himself as a little league coach.

The movie is called "Game Changer."

John Smoltz in the movie Game Changer that premieres at the Cobb International Film Festival August 8th

The plot is about some not-so-talented kids who get paired with a not-so-nice NFL quarterback as their new baseball coach. He’s performing court-ordered community service after a street racing run-in with the law. His dad, played by "L.A. Law’s" Corbin Bernsen, was former big leaguer and they didn’t have a great relationship. During one scene, the QB sees his team must play a well-disciplined club coached by none other than Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz.

Producer Richard Tavernaro says it’s the set-up for a powerful family message of the importance of relationships over money and fame that is often missing from Hollywood plot’s these days.

"Game Changer," produced by Rock This World Productions, tells the story of a man forced to reconcile a strained relationship with his father while coaching a little league baseball team. (Photo: Rock This World Productions)

"Game Changer" is actually not Hollywood at all.

It was filmed right here in metro Atlanta. FOX 5 was on the set in September of 2019.

The production company Rock This World Productions is trying something new. Selling the movie in DVD and Blu-ray form online with the proceeds going to fund future faith-based and positive-message movies as well as benefiting local charities.

Rock This World Productions is trying something new by selling the movie in DVD and Blu-ray form online with the proceeds going to fund future faith-based and positive-message movies as well as benefiting local charities. (Photo: Rock This World Prod Expand

The movie production ran into COVID lockdown troubles in 2020 when the state’s film industry closed for months. With a cast full of child actors, that time off was challenging, because Tavernaro says the children had aged a year in that time.

"Game Changer" is set to debut at the Cobb International Film Festival in Marietta the night of Aug. 8. That festival runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 8.

You can order Game Changer online at the website for Rock This World Productions.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.