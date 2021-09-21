Former boxing pro opens new East Point fitness studio

The last time we visited Jai Davis on Good Day Atlanta, the former professional boxer was helping us work up a sweat at her BoxFit Fitness & Performance Studio.

Two years later, she’s opened a brand-new studio space in East Point … and we’re still in need of burning a few extra calories!

We spent the morning at the new BoxFit Fitness & Performance Studio in East Point, owned and operated by Davis.

"[Boxing is] a fun way to enjoy fitness, and the whole family can be involved," says Davis, who also had a long career as a firefighter and paramedic here in metro Atlanta.

Along with helping her adult clients at BoxFit, Davis is also the founder of JaiFit Academy, a 90-day fitness camp for kids; the boxer says JaiFit Academy is her chance to give back to the community while also knocking out the obesity epidemic.

"I wanted to do it because they took fitness out of the school system, and never like before have we had a problem with obesity with children and diabetes," Davis told FOX 5's Paul Milliken in 2019.

Now that the new BoxFit Fitness & Performance Studio is open at 3492 Washington Road, Suite 700, in East Point, we figured it was a good time to brush up on our jabs, punches, and footwork. For more information on BoxFit and JaiFit Academy, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning in the ring!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.