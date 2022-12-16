Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid

article

A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter.

Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.

Kim, who retired from APD in October 2019, was indicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath by public officer.

The family claims Atchison was unarmed and surrendering when he was shot as the task served a robbery warrant.

Atchison’s death caused the Atlanta Police Department to re-evaluate its role on federal task forces as the federal policy clashes with the department’s policy on body-worn cameras. All APD officers are required to wear body cameras while on duty.

Attorneys for Jimmy Atchison's family filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city.