Family of Jimmy Atchison pushes for indictment of former Atlanta Police officer

The family of a 21-yr-old man killed by a former Atlanta Police Department officer is still pleading for justice three years later.

Jimmy Atchison was shot and killed while hiding in a closet during an FBI warrant execution at an Adamsville apartment complex back in January 2019.

His parents and other community supporters marked the grim anniversary on the Fulton County courthouse steps in bitter temperatures Friday.

"This hurts. If you want to know what pain feels like. This is pain. We have to get out here every day to fight for justice. I am not tired. I am just tired of this injustice. I am tired of people not thinking my son matters.

My son's life matters," Atchison's father Jimmy Hill said, and his voice cracked with emotion.

Attorneys and community activists are critical of Fulton County DA Fani Willis for being quick to act in some high-profile cases, but slow to act in this one.

"Before there was ever a phone call about elections involving Donald Trump, there was Jimmy Atchison who died as a result of a bullet to his face while he was unarmed and trying to surrender," Attorney Tanya Miller proclaimed.

"We are looking for DA Fani Willis to make good on those campaign promises of Police accountability. We know you are funded by the police union, but what we need you to do is being a woman of your word," Keyanna Jones of the Georgia Reform Coalition exclaimed.

FAMILY OF JIMMY ATCHISON FILED WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT AGAINST ATLANTA

The NAACP has supported the family since the beginning.

"The question remains a year later under a new administration, when are you going to prosecute without fear or favor, the officer who killed Jimmy Atchison? NAACP Vice President Gerald Griggs asked.

The Atchison family has also filed a $20 million dollar wrongful death lawsuit following the death.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office said this is merely a case of backlog.

Jeff DeSantis told FOX 5 Ms. Willis will resolve all police use of force cases left behind by the prior administration by the end of 2022.

The death of Jimmy Atchison occurred in 2019. A decision on whether to present that case to a grand jury for charges will be made by the end of 2022.

