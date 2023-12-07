Former Atlanta Falcons player Hayden Hurst diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia after hit

article

A former Atlanta Falcons player and tight end for the Carolina Panthers has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia after taking a hit during a game on Nov. 9.

Hayden Hurst, 30, was injured during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

His father, Jerry Hurst, posted the news on social media on Wednesday afternoon. In his post, he said that they don't know when he (Hayden) will be back but according to the Panthers' website, he was on the field (at practice) in a limited capacity on Wednesday and was wearing a red no-contact jersey.

Although it has not been confirmed, it may have been this hit that caused the traumatic brain injury.

In addition to playing for the Falcons during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the former first-round draft pick also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Post-traumatic amnesia is defined by the Headway Brain Injury Association as a "time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake, but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner." Additionally, the person has no continuous memory of day-to0day events and recent events may be equally affected. Headway says that the condition can last for minutes, days, weeks or even months.

According to the Panthers, Hurst is working his way through the concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated soon.

The football player signed a three-year contract with the Panthers in the most recent offseason. So far, he has caught 18 passes for 184 yards and scored a touchdown this year.