Former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

article

Former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves, a Georgia native who led Atlanta's National Football League franchise from 1997 to 2003, died at the age of 77.

Reeves’ family confirmed his death in a statement to the NFL Network.

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA," the statement said. "He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

Reeves was born in Rome, Georgia, in 1944. He attended high school in Americus and went on to play college football at the University of South Carolina.

Reeves' career in the NFL spanned 38 years as a player, coach and executive.

Reeves's record as head coach of the Falcons was 49-59-1.

The Falcons won the NFC in 1998, Reeves' second season as head coach.

Reeves played running back for the Dallas Cowboys where he won Super Bowl VI. He later joined the Cowboys’ coaching staff where he won another championship in Super Bowl XII.

He served as head coach for the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. In all, he took part in nine Super Bowls. Reeves wrapped up his coaching career in 2003 with a record of 190-65-2.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE