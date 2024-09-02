Former Albany city commissioner reported missing, volunteers searching

article

A 64-year-old man who is a former city commissioner in Albany is missing, according to the Albany Police Department.

Kenderson Hill, 64, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 31. He was wearing a beige hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and black slides at the time.

Hill was last seen leaving the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue. Police say he was possibly headed toward the 2500 block of Beachview Drive.

Hill has been labeled as "critically missing" by the police department. Volunteers have been searching for the missing man. Anyone with information about Hill is asked to call the police department.