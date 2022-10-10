SWAT standoff: Man arrested after threatening woman, holding 2 juveniles in home, police say

A six-hour-long standoff in a Forest Park neighborhood came to an end with the arrest of a man Tuesday evening.

It started just before 2:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pineglen Drive. Clayton County police say officers arrived to a domestic disturbance call involving a married couple. Officers spoke with the woman who said the man was getting a gun.

Police say the officers quickly pulled the woman from the home. Then, when officers tried to get the man to come out, he refused, police said, prompting SWAT to be called to the scene.

Two juveniles inside the home at the start of the standoff were eventually released. A juvenile was able to make it out before police arrived.

Rakesh Tagecharnd, 40, was arrested after police said the SWAT team made a tactical entry.

He will be charged with false imprisonment, simple battery, and cruelty to children.