Thieves target Forest Park bottle shop, steal ATM and high-priced liquor

Forest Park police are looking for three men they say broke into a store and stole an ATM. The entire crime was captured on camera.

The video shows the moments three men pulled up to the Holiday Bottle Shop on Morrow Road in Forest Park Friday morning.

"The male gets out of the car and attempts to pry the door open," Sandra Johnson said.

Forest Park Police Major Sandra Johnson said a second man joined in to pry open the door.

"Two of the male subjects went directly to the ATM and removed it, and it only took only two minutes for the entire incident to occur," Johnson said.

A third man inside had his eyes on another prized possession, which was alcohol.

"He identified the liquor as Don Julio Liquor and the cost of it is anywhere from $300 to $500," Johnson said.

Video shows the bold thieves pulling away with both rear doors open because the machine was too big in the back seat.

Johnson hopes someone will see this and come forward with information.

"It’s just unfortunate that we have individuals like this that choose to be involved in criminal activity and earn their living in a criminal way," Johnson said.

Police believe the car the men were in was either a blue or black Chevrolet Malibu.

If you recognize the male subjects or the vehicle, please call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366. Information can be given anonymously.