Forest Park man overhears his brother being shot, killed: 'I'm not going to give up'

Forest Park police are working to find the person who shot and killed a man while he sat outside his home.

"I was in the hallway when the first shots started popping off," John Randle said.

John Randle has made it his mission to find whoever shot and killed his brother John Donahue.

John Donahue (Supplied)

Investigators confirm they are investigating the May 20 shooting on Burks Road.

"He was here in a chair when he was shot, and he collapsed right here," Randle said.

Randle says it started when a woman in the front yard got into some sort of argument with a man walking by.

"The altercation turned into threats. Then, after threats were made, the guy pulled out a gun and started shooting multiple rounds," Randle said.

That's when Randle says one of the shots hit and instantly killed his brother John Donahue.

"My brother was lying here deceased. There was a shell casing over there. The dude shot into the house and went through there and into the kitchen, hitting the edge of the counter," Randle said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ John Donahue was killed at a home along Burks Road in Forest Park on May 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

Pictures show the damage inside as one of the bullets also pierced a wall.

"I'm not going to give up. That's my brother," Randle said.

As Forest Park police continue to investigate what happened, Randle has a message for whoever is responsible:

"If the shooter is listening, turn yourself in. We want justice. We aren't going to let this go until we get justice," Randle said.

There were cameras outside the house at the time of the incident, and the family hopes that will help lead investigators to whoever's responsible.