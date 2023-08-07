Armed man critically injured by police during confrontation at Forest Park apartments

article

An Atlanta man is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a confrontation at a Forest Park apartment complex, officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the situation began around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 when the Forest Park Police Department received a 911 call from a home on the 4700 block of Courtney Drive.

The caller told police they heard a woman scream for help and a man, later identified as 50-year-old Marshall Cloud, threatening family members with a gun.

On the call, the GBI says 911 responders could hear a man say, "I'm going to kill someone tonight, and I'm going to jail."

When officers responded to the scene, they say Cloud came outside and shot at them. The officers shot back, hitting Cloud at least once.

Medics rushed Cloud to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The GBI has been called in to do an independent investigation into the shooting, the results of which will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.

This is the 61st shooting involving a law enforcement officer that the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.