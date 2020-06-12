Food Truck Fridays: Nana G's Chicken & Waffles

There are a lot of things we love about summer here at Good Day Atlanta — but at the top of the list is Food Truck Fridays!

Today officially marks the return of our regular showcase of Metro Atlanta’s most popular food trucks, and we kick this season off with the return of one of our favorites. We first featured Nana G's Chicken & Waffles back in August of 2015 (you can watch Buck devour their food here), when Guy and Drew Hollcroft stopped by the FOX 5 studios. Guy and Drew are the grandsons of the real Nana G, who lived to be 104 years old and kept her family well-fed over the years.

When asked about his grandmother during that visit, Drew said, “I don’t really know where to begin! Goes back to my childhood, growing up…she’s always been there for us.” Added Guy, “Here we are trying to carry her tradition that she’s given us, over our childhood…bringing chicken and waffles to the streets of Atlanta.”

Speaking of streets — Nana G's Chicken & Waffles serves out of a storefront at 1187 Wylie Street SE, along with taking its popular food truck to events and various locations around town. Menu items include the Nana G’s (a bacon-infused Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup and powdered sugar), Papa G’s (a bacon-infused Belgian waffle with two seasoned chicken strips, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar), and Auntie P’s (a bacon-infused Belgian waffle topped with fruit, warm maple syrup, and powdered sugar).

For more information on Nana G's, click over to the restaurant’s website here and Facebook page here. And click on the video player in this article to check out our morning with the family!