Food and grocery giveaways in metro Atlanta | September 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 7:46am EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

File photo (Photo by Sergei MalgavkoTASS via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The following is a list of upcoming food and grocery giveaways and resources in metro Atlanta. To submit information for an upcoming list, send an email with details to wagaweb@fox.com. 

Agape Ministry
Agape Ministry on Facebook
7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 25
1290 Jodeco Road, Stockbridge
First-come, first-served until supplies are gone. Donations are accepted.

Crossroads Church of Douglasville
5 to 6 p.m., Sept. 27
5960 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville
Registration required (no same-day registration). Registration does not guarantee groceries. Limited supplies. Early arrival recommended. No holds or deliveries. Bring a reusable bag (plastic bags provided). Rain or shine event. Line up at 3rd door from the right side of the church.

Ray of Hope Christian Church
www.rayofhope.org
10 a.m., Sept. 28
2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur
The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Chapel building on the Ray of Hope campus. This event is part of the church’s outreach ministry. Participants can drive up and remain in their vehicles to receive food from Ray of Hope volunteers.

Crossroads Church of Douglasville
3 to 4 p.m., Oct. 1
5960 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville
Registration required (no same-day registration). Registration does not guarantee groceries. Limited supplies. Early arrival recommended. No holds or deliveries. Bring a reusable bag (plastic bags provided). Rain or shine event. Line up at 3rd door from the right side of the church.

Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul
www.peterandpaul.org
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 1
1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta
Come to the Church, follow signs through the parking lot, park, and come inside to register. After a brief conversation, you will be directed back to your car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, along with a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a quart of milk, and a box of cereal. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Other sources of free food/groceries: