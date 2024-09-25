Food and grocery giveaways in metro Atlanta | September 2024

article

The following is a list of upcoming food and grocery giveaways and resources in metro Atlanta. To submit information for an upcoming list, send an email with details to wagaweb@fox.com.

Agape Ministry

Agape Ministry on Facebook

7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 25

1290 Jodeco Road, Stockbridge

First-come, first-served until supplies are gone. Donations are accepted.

Crossroads Church of Douglasville

5 to 6 p.m., Sept. 27

5960 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville

Registration required (no same-day registration). Registration does not guarantee groceries. Limited supplies. Early arrival recommended. No holds or deliveries. Bring a reusable bag (plastic bags provided). Rain or shine event. Line up at 3rd door from the right side of the church.

Ray of Hope Christian Church

www.rayofhope.org

10 a.m., Sept. 28

2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Chapel building on the Ray of Hope campus. This event is part of the church’s outreach ministry. Participants can drive up and remain in their vehicles to receive food from Ray of Hope volunteers.

Crossroads Church of Douglasville

3 to 4 p.m., Oct. 1

5960 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville

Registration required (no same-day registration). Registration does not guarantee groceries. Limited supplies. Early arrival recommended. No holds or deliveries. Bring a reusable bag (plastic bags provided). Rain or shine event. Line up at 3rd door from the right side of the church.

Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul

www.peterandpaul.org

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 1

1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta

Come to the Church, follow signs through the parking lot, park, and come inside to register. After a brief conversation, you will be directed back to your car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, along with a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a quart of milk, and a box of cereal. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Other sources of free food/groceries: