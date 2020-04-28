Food giveaway draws huge crowds amid COVID-19 shakeout

Food giveaway drew huge crowds in Atlanta amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The third in one month saw cars lined down Martin Luther King Drive to get into the C.T. Martin Recreation Center.

"My job is gone," said one woman, "I need help."

Andrea Boone represents the area on the Atlanta City Council. She got help from the Hosea Help organization as well as the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Food drive collection basket (Source: FOX 5 Atlanta).

Well over one thousand individuals drove away with a bag of food --- chicken, vegetables and fruit. With the help of local grocers, Boone said, they were able to deliver for those who came.

"If you can help, you should," said Michael Bond, an at-large member of council.

The best way you can help is to donate cash to a food bank.