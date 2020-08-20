Floyd County Schools switching to digital learning after multiple positive COVID-19 cases

All schools within the Floyd County Schools system will transition from in-person instruction to digital learning for at least two weeks, according to school officials.

The closure is effective beginning at the end of classes on Friday, August 21.

The school system will implement digital learning programs for the weeks of August 24 and August 31, with tentative plans to resume in-person learning on September 8.

According to a release, schools in the district were given a code red, meaning there is a substantial COVID-19 risk.

The full release can be seen below.

Since reopening, Floyd County Schools has seen, "10 positive COVID-19 tests confirmed among our students and staff, which have led us to mandate two-week quarantines for over 350 students and employees," a schools spokesperson said.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, school officials noted the temporary closure was not due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases:

"We are temporarily closing in-person learning to all Floyd County Schools effective at the end of classes tomorrow (August 21, 2020). It is our hope to restart in-person classes at all of our schools on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Please know that this change in scenarios for ALL schools is not due to a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases, but instead, because of new guidance from the governor’s office forcing FCS to change the status of essential workers."

Students already enrolled in the school system's virtual academy will continue to learn remotely without any changes, according to school officials.

Floyd County is the latest school system in the North Georgia region to shift to remote learning.

In metro Atlanta, Gwinnett County Public Schools moved to 100% digital instruction for the start of the new school year.

Last week, the Cherokee County School System temporarily closed in-person learning for one high school after nearly 300 students and staff members had to be quarantined due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

Although remote learning has created a less risker learning environment for students as it relates to the coronavirus, it has not come without its own set of challenges.

Many parents in Cobb County experience issues with a new application students are using for this fall semester. In some cases, students were not able to log into the learning portal.

Henry County Schools created a 'Remote Learning Evening Program' to assist parents who have a difficult time meeting the demands of work while helping their children with virtual learning during the day.

Floyd County Schools is made up of a total of 18 schools, with over 9,000 enrolled students.

