Peachtree City faces surge in teen crimes on multi-use paths: Theft, DUI, and pellet gun incidents

The Brief Peachtree City police report a spike in teen-related crimes on the city's multi-use path system, including theft, underage DUI, and frozen pellet gun incidents. Authorities have charged teens with felony theft of a golf cart, DUI while operating a cart, and linked them to car break-ins and shoplifting. Police have increased patrols and surveillance to address these issues, emphasizing the importance of early intervention to prevent more severe consequences.



Peachtree City police say summer break began with a troubling spike in teen-related crimes on the city’s prized multi-use path system, including arrests tied to theft, underage DUI, and the use of frozen pellet guns.

SEE ALSO: Brookhaven police chief warns of rising juvenile crime as summer approaches

What we know:

Authorities reported one stolen golf cart resulting in felony charges against two teenagers, and a separate case where a teen was charged with driving under the influence while operating a cart. Police also linked teens on golf carts to recent car break-ins and shoplifting incidents.

Adding to the concern are what officers refer to as "Orbeez cases" — pellet guns loaded with frozen ammunition to increase impact. According to police, teens have used the frozen pellets to shoot at each other and pedestrians along the paths. Over the weekend, officers responded to 12 such incidents, resulting in six arrests.

What they're saying:

"We don’t want to be heavy-handed with these enforcement actions," said Lt. Chris Hyatt of the Peachtree City Police Department. "But it continues to grow in severity to the point where if you don't catch it early, you're going to end up dealing with bigger problems later. Please, please, please remind your kids that these actions, while they seem very minor on the front end, have grave consequences and can have long-lasting effects."

Local perspective:

To address the rising incidents, police have stepped up patrols and are monitoring surveillance cameras installed along the paths.

The city’s 150-mile path system — which connects schools, churches, shopping centers, and neighborhoods — is a hallmark of Peachtree City and has inspired similar systems in other communities across the country. The paths run both above and below roads via bridges and tunnels, and officials emphasize their commitment to keeping them safe.

What's next:

Police said they initially used social media to urge parents to talk with their teens about making responsible decisions during summer break, but the message has not had the desired impact.