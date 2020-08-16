Cobb County parents concerned with 'lack of communication' ahead of virtual semester

On Monday, thousands of Cobb County School District students will log into their digital classroom.

However, some parents say they’re anxious about the new online program.

"There's been a little bit of a lack of communication," a mother of two Michelle Sollicito explained.

There are several concerns among parents with just hours to spare.

"My greater concern with the program is the fact that it is just really opened up to all the parents and the students in the last three or four days," Brian Forstner, who's daughters are starting sixth grade said.

The frustration centers around the new application kids will use during the fall semester.

Parents said it's different from this past Spring.

"I'm concerned that the program is not going to work the way that it should these first couple days because we don't know what we know yet," Forstner detailed.

School administrators say it's a feature-rich, easy-to-use digital classroom.

They've shared online resources to help guide families with questions.

However, Sollicito said a lot of the information is hard to find or understand.

"We don't know how to get our kids set up. We've looked at all the videos and there doesn't seem to be a lot of information," she described about parents within her circle.

One major concern is whether the district's system can handle the amount of student's signing on Monday.

Last week, thousands of Gwinnett County students experienced problems logging in during the first day of virtual learning.

"There has not been a systemwide test for parents or students to all log in at the same time," Forstner described.

"I don’t think Cobb County has designed a system that can cope with that kind of load. If they manage to handle that load without any hiccups, I will be in awe of them, Sollicito said.

She told us the district is staggering student schedules to help with overloading their system.

