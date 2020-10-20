Floyd County police search for missing teen who is deaf

article

Police in Floyd County are asking the public’s help searching for a missing teenager.

Cynthia “Lizzy” Parker, 15. left her home on Foxhill Drive in Coosa around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since then, the Floyd County Police Department reports.

Parker is deaf and her family does not know her destination, police said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray/black plaid shirt, her family told police.

Her family is hoping she will be brought home safe soon.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.