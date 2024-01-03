Most Wanted: Floyd County releases list, photos of top criminals

Floyd County has released their list of the top most wanted criminals in their jurisdiction.

If you recognize any of these individuals and know anything about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact 706-236-2466, or 911 immediately. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Floyd County Sheriff's Office app or at 706-236-5000.

Robert Allen Anderson

Age: 37

Wanted for: Aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, violation of probation

Top 10 Most Wanted in Floyd County: Robert Allen Anderson (Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Jaylon Dmonte Jester

Age: 24

Wanted for: Two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, discharge of a firearm on or near a public highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Top 10 Most Wanted in Floyd County: Jaylon Dmonte Jester (Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

FOX 5 Atlanta will add to this list as more information becomes available.