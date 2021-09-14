Deputies: Man wanted for animal cruelty charges in Floyd County

article

Deputies in Floyd County are searching for a man wanted for dozens of counts of animal cruelty.

Officials say Timothy Reynolds is accused of "maliciously causing prolonged physical harm and negligent care to 28 dogs and puppies."

According to investigators, Reynolds was being evicted from a home on the 500 block of 2nd Street when the deputy found the dogs.

The dogs ranged from newborns to being several years old and were both inside and outside the home.

By the time deputies got involved in the investigation, all the dogs were infected with the highly contagious disease distemper and all had to be put down.

Investigators are now charging Reynolds with 28 counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

If you have seen the wanted man, please call 911 or the Floyd County Anonymous Crime Line at 706-236-5000.

