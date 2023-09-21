Floyd County man exonerated of murder after 22 years

A Floyd County man has been exonerated for a January 2000 killing.

A judge signed off on an order that drops all charges against Joey Watkins.

Watkins spent more than 22 years in prison for the killing of Isaac Dawkins.

Dawkins was found with a gunshot wound between Rome and Cedartown.

Last year, a judge overturned his guilty verdict due to juror and prosecutorial misconduct.

Joey Watkins (Georgia Innocence Project)

The Georgia Innocence Project worked to overturn Watkins' conviction.

To read more about the case, go to georgiainnocenceproject.org/active-cases/joey-watkins/