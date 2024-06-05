Floyd County dad arrested for kidnapping his son, police say

Floyd County police have arrested a father for kidnapping his son.

Police say Ronnie Antonio Martin was involved in a physical domestic dispute at his home located on Blacks Bluff Road.

After the spat, Martin reportedly left his house, taking his biological son with him who is a minor. Martin does not have custodial rights to him.

In addition to a kidnapping charge, Martin is also facing charges of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the first and third degree, theft by taking, battery and cruelty to animals.

Police have not released information on where the child is currently.

This is an ongoing investigation.