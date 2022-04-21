Police: 'Acrobatic' burglar runs right through store's glass door

article

Floyd County police are searching for an acrobatic burglary wanted in the burglary of a convenience store.

Officials shared security footage of the suspect on the Floyd County Police Department's Facebook page, saying that "there is so much to see."

The burglary happened at the Walker Mtn Store at around 3:30 a.m. on April 16, police said.

In the video, the suspect runs straight through the glass door - ducking to avoid the bar.

The man then jumped up on the counter, grabbed the registered, and pulled the whole thing down to the ground.

Officials are asking anyone who knows this "acrobat" to call detectives at (706) 314-0756.