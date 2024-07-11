Flowing with Blessings: Atlanta nonprofit turns bus into laundry station for unhoused

A recent count of the homeless population revealed the number of homeless people living on the streets of Atlanta was on the rise.

A local nonprofit is trying to make a difference in the lives of those people experiencing homelessness here in our community.

Nicky Crawford has started the organization Flowing with Blessings to help those without homes.

"Plain and simple, I've been blessed, and I know God told me to do this," he said.

Flowing with Blessings, a group dedicated to helping others, offers free showers to the homeless population in Atlanta. (FOX 5)

For several years now, volunteers have offered showers, clothing and food. Recently, they have added a laundry service. A converted school bus now houses multiple washers and dryers.

"Mentally, it makes a difference that they know they are clean," Crawford said. "They don't have that stigma that I can't be around that person because I smell."

Crawford and his team set up the mobile shower unit and now laundry bus outside Grady Memorial Hospital twice a week.

Their goal is to help as many homeless Atlantans as they can, because they know cleanliness can be beneficial for their health.

"They're no different than us; they just, for different reasons, ended up on the street," Crawford said.

Every day they set up; they can help at least 50 people.

Flowing with Blessings, a group dedicated to helping others, converted a school bus into a force for good helping the homeless population in Atlanta live in sanitary conditions. (FOX 5)

Alex Calderon has had a rough go of it the last nine months, but Flowing with Blessings has been a bright spot.

"It brings a little bit of confidence, every time I come here, I try to keep myself as clean as I can," he said.

Showers and clean clothes are something most people take for granted, but for those on the streets of Atlanta, it is a luxury Crawford wants to make accessible to everyone.

"If I can help them, then I've done my part."

Nicky Crawford, founder of Flowing with Blessings, works inside a converted us that now houses washers and dryers to aid the homeless population in Atlanta. (FOX 5)

A lot of the initial funding for this came from Crawford himself.

They are a registered nonprofit, and they want to grow. If you are interested in learning more or donating, click here: flowingwithblessings.org